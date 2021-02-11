Top govt officials in Pondy get vaccinated against COVID-19

Two of the top officials ofPuducherry Administration were inoculated against COVID-19 onThursday at a government hospital here, official sources said.

Chief Secretary to the territorial government, AshwaniKumar and the Secretary toInformation and PublicityDepartment, S D Sundaresan received the vaccine shots This is the first time that top officials of theadministration were administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

