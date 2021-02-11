Left Menu

Vaccination programme still on track, Cabinet says

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will now be used instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Cabinet said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:50 IST
Vaccination programme still on track, Cabinet says
Cabinet has since commended the work of scientists and researchers, who made the breakthrough on the efficacy of the vaccines against the 501Y.V2 variant. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet has reassured citizens that the vaccination programme is still on track after the country halted its rollout plan o AstraZeneca.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will now be used instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Cabinet said on Wednesday.

The Executive has once again reiterated that the change of plan follows comprehensive research conducted by medical scientists, which showed that AstraZeneca had a minimal efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant.

Meanwhile, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant, which is predominately found in the country.

Cabinet has since commended the work of scientists and researchers, who made the breakthrough on the efficacy of the vaccines against the 501Y.V2 variant.

"This affirms the country's well-established scientific capability that is recognised the world over."

According to the statement, the procurement of the AstraZeneca vaccine was based on its proven efficacy before the discovery of the 501Y.V2 variant in the country.

Cabinet has already repeated the words of Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said the University of Oxford's AstraZeneca consignment received from the Serum Institute of India on 1 February 2021 has not expired and is within the period of the rollout of the first phase of the vaccination programme.

Cabinet has expressed confidence on the planned vaccine rollout that will commence with the more than 1.2 million frontline healthcare workers.

"The Department of Health, working with National Treasury, will continue to procure more vaccines to ensure the country achieves its population immunity."

The Executive is also encouraging the frontline workers to self-register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/) for their vaccination.

In addition, they are making a call to all citizen to keep on adhering to the safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections by avoiding large gatherings, washing hands with water and soap or a 70% alcohol-based sanitiser, wearing masks in public places and maintaining the 1.5 metres social distance.

Cabinet said the country's vaccination programme to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains a priority.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Bank says customers may face service disruptions this weekend due to software migration

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said customers may face inconvenience later this week as it will carry out software migration with respect to its merger with Allahabad Bank. The scheme of amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank ...

Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhion Thursday suspended the vice-chancellor of DibrugarhUniversity, Ranjit Tamuli, with immediate effect over allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of public funds, a statement issued by the Raj Bhava...

Zulu hands over R300 000 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has handed over a cheque of R337 676.81 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Manenberg, Cape Town to help buy fertiliser for their vegetable gardens.Z...

UK govt doing 'everything we can' to ensure people get summer holiday -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer vacation this year but cannot yet say whether people should book ahead, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Underlining the wait-and-see attit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021