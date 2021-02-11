CCRUM holds hybrid virtual National Conference on Unani Medicine

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India organized a hybrid virtual National Conference on Unani Medicine.

The conference themed on 'Unani Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges in times of COVID-19'was inaugurated by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), Youth Affairs & Sports, Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Riga and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) & Minister of State, Minority Affairs, Government of India in the august presence of Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM and Dr M. A. Qasmi, Joint Advisor (Unani), Ministry of AYUSH.

Inaugurating the conference Shri Kiren Rijijustated that Unani Medicine, enriched with the best of knowledge of various civilizations, is the most capable system to ensure the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being of people. He further stated that the Ministry of AYUSH created under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has done commendable work in medical research and healthcare delivery, especially the role played during the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional.

Hon'ble Minister Shri Shripad Yesso Naik in his recorded video message applauded the contribution of AYUSH stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the conference Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that Unani Medicine and CCRUM played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. He highlighted the MoU with the World Health Organization for the standardization of AYUHS terminologies for incorporation in ICD-11 and the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of AYUSH for the integration of IT into AYUSH healthcare delivery like NAMSTE Portal, A-HMIS, etc and applauded the contribution of CCRUM in these initiatives.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof. Asim Ali Khan shed light on the background of the conference theme and informed that the CCRUM played an active role in the fight against COVID-19 initiating four projects including two prophylaxis and two clinical studies at its different centres among several other measures. The inaugural session concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Dr M. A. Qasmi.

During the technical sessions, keynote addresses were delivered by eminent medical scientists on 'Integration of traditional and modern health systems', 'Traditional medicine and its role in combating COVID-19 pandemic', 'Immune boosting potential of Unani Medicine during COVID-19 pandemic', 'Engaging the stakeholders in combating COVID-19 pandemic', 'Planning for new drug development in times of COVID-19 pandemic', Medicinal plants - Current scenario in AYUSH sector', 'Stress problems in academia due to COVID-19: Possible solutions in Tibb-e-Unani', Role of Unani & other AYUSH systems during COVID-19 pandemic'. The conference also had a panel discussion on 'Unani Medicine: Opportunities and challenges in times of COVID-19'.The conference highlighted the challenges and opportunities for Unani Medicine in times of COVID-19.

In the valedictory session, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH praised the research works of CCRUM, especially during the COVID-19. He appreciated the deliberations made in the conference and urged to take them further.

Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi emphasized the need for interdisciplinary research and collaboration and bringing about creativity for the development of AYUSH systems of medicine.

Prof. Akhtarul Wasy, President, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur highlighted the role of AYUSH in the fight against COVID-19 and said that the pandemic has increased the acceptability of AYUSH systems among people.

Prof. M. A. Jafri, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi urged Unani scientists to conduct more research to address Covid-19 like health conditions.

In his wrap-up remarks, Prof. Asim Ali Khan summarized the scientific deliberations of the conference and thanked the dignitaries, participants and officers of the CCRUM for making the event a success.

The dignitaries released Conference Souvenir, 'A Handbook of Common Remedies in Unani Medicine' and 'Research on Fundamentals of Unani Medicine – A Summary of Studies Conducted by CCRUM'in the inaugural session and 'Clinical Study of an Unani Formulation – MaʿjūnNisyān in Nisyān (Amnesia)', 'Compendium on Patents Granted to CCRUM' and 'Medicinal Plants for Longevity'published by the CCRUM in the valedictory session.

