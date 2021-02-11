Left Menu

Over 73.30 lakh healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry

It said 47 adverse events following immunisation AEFIs have been reported till 7 pm on the 27th day of the vaccination drive.The nationwide inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with initial priority to healthcare workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 74.30 lakh on Thursday, the 27th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union Health Ministry said.

The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus is 74,30,866 till Thursday 7 pm, as per a provisional report, it said.

Of the total, 57,90,832 are healthcare workers and 16,40,034 are frontline workers.

The ministry said that 1,53,799 vaccination sessions have been held so far, with 10,743 sessions being held till 7 pm today.

On Thursday, all states and union territories, except Mizoram and Daman and Diu, reported vaccination of beneficiaries, and 4,13,752 people were vaccinated till 7 pm, it said.

''Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers,'' the ministry said, adding that the final report will be completed by late in the night. It said 47 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported till 7 pm on the 27th day of the vaccination drive.

The nationwide inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with initial priority to healthcare workers. Frontline workers, like police, civil and defence staff and municipal employees, started receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs from February 2.

The 74,30,866 beneficiaries vaccinated so far include 4,48,903 from Bihar, 3,33,436 from Kerala, 4,76,277 from Karnataka, 4,85,593 from Madhya Pradesh, 6,00,456 from Maharashtra, 1,62,596 from Delhi, 6,43,438 from Gujarat, 7,52,501 from Uttar Pradesh and 4,49,649 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report. PTI PLB ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

