COVID-19 test mandatory for pilgrims going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan:SGPC Chief

COVID-19 test will be mandatory for pilgrims going to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said on Thursday.

The test has been made mandatory by the Pakistan Embassy.

A 'jatha' (group) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will visit Pakistan from February 18 to February 25 to mark the centenary of the martyrdom of Sikhs and Saka Nankana Sahib.

Kaur said, “A jatha of Sikh pilgrims is being sent by the SGPC to attend the events to be held at Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to mark the centenary of Shaheedi Saka.'' ''The details of pilgrims have been sent to the Pakistan embassy in this regard,” the SGPC chief said.

Kaur said that according to the Pakistan Embassy, all the pilgrims who have submitted their passports to the SGPC will be required to undergo COVID-19 test 72 hours before February 18.

A camp for coronavirus test is being organised in this regard by the health department on February 15 and 16 at the office of SGPC in Amritsar, Kaur said.

In addition, pilgrims can get the testing done on their own.

