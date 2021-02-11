Left Menu

COVID-19 test mandatory for pilgrims going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan:SGPC Chief

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:07 IST
COVID-19 test mandatory for pilgrims going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan:SGPC Chief

COVID-19 test will be mandatory for pilgrims going to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said on Thursday.

The test has been made mandatory by the Pakistan Embassy.

A 'jatha' (group) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will visit Pakistan from February 18 to February 25 to mark the centenary of the martyrdom of Sikhs and Saka Nankana Sahib.

Kaur said, “A jatha of Sikh pilgrims is being sent by the SGPC to attend the events to be held at Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to mark the centenary of Shaheedi Saka.'' ''The details of pilgrims have been sent to the Pakistan embassy in this regard,” the SGPC chief said.

Kaur said that according to the Pakistan Embassy, all the pilgrims who have submitted their passports to the SGPC will be required to undergo COVID-19 test 72 hours before February 18.

A camp for coronavirus test is being organised in this regard by the health department on February 15 and 16 at the office of SGPC in Amritsar, Kaur said.

In addition, pilgrims can get the testing done on their own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units. Honda are leaving the spor...

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu hes obviously somebody that...

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws, Union ministers hit back saying he is spreading lies

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers even as the gover...

UK variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 25% of infections in France -minister

The British variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a quarter of all new infections in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. He also said the results of a study of 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests nationwide showed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021