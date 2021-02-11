Left Menu

France: number of COVID hospitalisations down for third day running

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.41 million, the sixth-highest in the world. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 360, to 80,803 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 296 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 407.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France reported 21,063 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down both from Wednesday's 25,387 figure and from last Thursday's total of 23,448 as the average case count maintains its downward trajectory. The number of people hospitalised for the disease went down for the third day running to stand at 27,007, a low since Jan. 25.

Also Read: Paris prosecutor seeks Air France, Airbus trial over deadly 2009 crash - newspaper

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

