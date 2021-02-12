Left Menu

French average new COVID-19 cases at 3-week low but variants watched

But during a press conference, health minister Olivier Veran said the variant first detected in Britain now accounted for 25% of confirmed new cases in France. "Scientists fear a new epidemic if this variant were to become dominant", Veran said, adding the government would decide in coming weeks whether more restrictive measures were necessary.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:33 IST
French average new COVID-19 cases at 3-week low but variants watched
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's average count of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall on Thursday and the number of people hospitalised with the disease decreased for a third day running, but the country's health minister warned about the threat posed by coronavirus variants.

In contrast with some of its neighbours which are struggling to control more contagious variants, France has resisted resorting to a new lockdown, hoping a national curfew in place since Dec 15, first at 8 p.m. then at 6 p.m., will be enough to contain the pandemic. But during a press conference, health minister Olivier Veran said the variant first detected in Britain now accounted for 25% of confirmed new cases in France.

"Scientists fear a new epidemic if this variant were to become dominant", Veran said, adding the government would decide in coming weeks whether more restrictive measures were necessary. Veran also said variants first detected in Brazil and South Africa now accounted for 4% to 5% of all new cases.

"The spread of these two variants on French territory is not unavoidable", he said, adding the situation was worrying in some areas of Eastern France, the hotbed of the first wave of the disease almost a year ago. Health authorities reported 21,063 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from Wednesday's 25,387 figure and last Thursday's total of 23,448.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stands at 18,868, the lowest since Jan 19. The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.41 million, the sixth-highest in the world. The number of people hospitalised with the disease fell for a third day to 27,007, the lowest since Jan. 25, but the total number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs), another measure of the pandemic closely watched by the government, was up by 18 to 3,337.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 360, to 80,803 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 296 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 407.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE sheikh's investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold

Plans for an Emirati sheikh to purchase a 50 ownership stake in Israels famed and controversial Beitar Jerusalem soccer club have been put on hold, the team said Thursday, following reports questioning the sheikhs finances.The purchase was ...

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021