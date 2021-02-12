Brazil reports 54,742 new coronavirus cases, 1,351 deaths

Brazil recorded 54,742 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,351 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to over 236,000, according to ministry data.

