Mexico reports 10,677 new coronavirus cases, 1,474 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 10,677 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,474 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,968,566 cases and 171,234 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.

