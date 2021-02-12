Left Menu

Indian nationals advised against visiting Dubai consulate amid spike in COVID-19 cases in city

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian nationals to avoid visiting the mission unless it is absolutely necessary and instead make use of various electronic platforms amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Dubai has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

The gleaming city had faced criticism globally for reopening businesses and easing curfews to attract tourists during the peak year-end holiday season.

"Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the Consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless absolutely necessary,'' the India mission said in the advisory posted on Twitter.

''They should, instead, make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the Consulate without having to physically visit the office," it said.

Being the largest expatriate community, it said, it is the responsibility of all the Indian nationals residing in the UAE to strictly comply with COVID preventive measures and guidelines issued by the country's health authorities from time to time such as wearing face masks at all times, maintaining social distancing, avoiding public gatherings etc.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai provides its services to more than 2.6 million Indians living in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, the Gulf News reported.

The UAE reported 3,525 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the country to 339,667. It has reported 974 deaths so far.

