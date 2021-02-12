Russia reports 15,089 new COVID-19 cases, 507 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia reports 15,089 new COVID-19 cases, 507 deaths in past 24 hoursReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:45 IST
Russia reported 15,089 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,139 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,042,837 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 507 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 79,194.
