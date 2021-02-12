Japan's Aeon says to offer shopping malls nationwide for COVID-19 vaccinations

Japanese retail group Aeon Co Ltd said it will offer its shopping malls throughout the country for COVID-19 vaccinations in response to a government request.

Details including starting dates were undecided, a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole population by mid-year.

