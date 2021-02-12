Left Menu

Amazon sues New York attorney general to preempt a state COVID lawsuit

Amazon.com Inc on Friday sued New York's attorney general to stop the state from taking legal action over its early COVID-19 response, including its firing of activist Christian Smalls. The retailer drew scrutiny 10 months ago when workers protested conditions at a Staten Island warehouse and it fired Smalls for violating a paid quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:33 IST
Amazon sues New York attorney general to preempt a state COVID lawsuit

Amazon.com Inc on Friday sued New York's attorney general to stop the state from taking legal action over its early COVID-19 response, including its firing of activist Christian Smalls.

The retailer drew scrutiny 10 months ago when workers protested conditions at a Staten Island warehouse and it fired Smalls for violating a paid quarantine. Senators questioned Amazon about the incident, the city announced a probe, and State Attorney General Letitia James said the company may have violated the law. In a complaint in Brooklyn federal court, Amazon accused James of overstepping bounds by legally threatening the company and demanding remedies like its surrender of profit. Federal labor and safety laws preempt those of the state, from which Amazon is seeking injunctive relief, its suit said.

Reuters was unable to immediately seek James' comment. The atypical lawsuit shows how Amazon believes it was unfairly maligned despite the many COVID-19 precautions it implemented, most recently COVID-19 tests and plans for vaccine administration. It also demonstrates how the company will not back down from criticism of its workplace.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon passed with flying colors an unannounced city inspection of its Staten Island facility on March 30, the day of the protest. The warehouse's temperature checks, signage to encourage social distancing, and shift staggering showed safety complaints were "completely baseless," the lawsuit says the inspector found. Amazon said demands by the attorney general's office (OAG) were "far more stringent than the standard adopted by the OAG when defending, in other litigation, the New York State Courts' reasonable but more limited safety response to COVID-19."

Amazon said the OAG assessed violations regardless of documentation the company provided, such as photographs of Smalls not social distancing. Smalls has said he would not stop protesting until Amazon protects staff, and in November he filed a class action suit seeking damages for Black and Hispanic workers he alleged Amazon put at risk. More than 19,000 or 1.44% of Amazon's U.S. frontline employees contracted COVID-19 as of September, the company has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MOIL reports Rs 51 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Sate-owned manganese ore producer MOIL on Friday posted 7 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.38 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.45 crore during the same period a year...

Sterling slips below $1.38; UK vaccine rollout keeps outlook bullish

The pound slipped below 1.38 against the dollar but was steady against the euro on Friday, as currency traders focused on data showing that the UK economy grew in the final quarter of 2020, even though its annual slump was the biggest in 30...

Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup

A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy. Human rights advocates issued statements Friday urging the countrys military leaders to drop t...

Over 30,500 people registered with SWADES Skill Card till Jan 25: Singh

Over 30,500 people have registered for SWADES Skill Card, out of which more than 24,500 citizens have returned from the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, till January 25, Parliament was informed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021