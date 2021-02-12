Bengal logs 188 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalrose to 10,229 on Friday as four more people succumbed to thedisease, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The tally mounted to 5,72,220 after 188 fresh caseswere detected, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal has increased to97.47 per cent with 264 more people recovering from theinfection since Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at6.93 per cent.

At least 24,110 samples were tested in the state inthe last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinicalexaminations to 82,56,108.

Bengal currently has 4,233 active coronavirus cases.

Of the four fatalities, three were recorded in Kolkataand one in North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

The metropolis recorded the maximum number of newcases at 56, followed by North 24 Parganas at four, it added.

