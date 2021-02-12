Left Menu

SC upheld AYUSH Ministry's advisory, allowed homoeopathy as add on to COVID-19 care: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:20 IST
SC upheld AYUSH Ministry's advisory, allowed homoeopathy as add on to COVID-19 care: Rijiju

The Supreme Court has upheld the AYUSH Ministry's advisory and permitted use of homoeopathy medicine as add on to standard care in COVID-19 treatment, said Kiren Rijiju, who holds the additional charge of the ministry, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The clarification was in reply to a question asked by ET Mohammed Basheer, MP, the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

The minister said while homoeopathy treatment is not to be given in standalone mode for COVID-19 treatment, the ministry through an advisory in March last year and the 'Guidelines for AYUSH practitioners for COVID-19' allowed AYUSH interventions, including homoeopathy, as add on to standard care.

He also informed the House that the ministry has taken many steps with the help of AYUSH systems of medicine for COVID-19 related treatment, and cited its advisory on 29 January last year on ''how to protect oneself from COVID and how to stay healthy'', according to the statement.

Rijiju also cited a letter dated March 6, 2020, by the ministry to all chief secretaries of states and Union Territories conveying specific suggestions on augmentation of general immunity of people and about possible AYUSH interventions.

The self-care guidelines issued by the Ministry on March 31, 2020, for preventive health measures and enhancing immunity with special reference to respiratory health was also mentioned by the minister.

The reply also brought out some other information of public interest in the matter of management of Guidelines for Registered Practitioners of respective system of AYUSH, made available in public domain for the benefit of registered AYUSH practitioners including Homoeopathy to help in the management of COVID 19 pandemic uniformly, also found a mention, the statement said. Further, the ministry, through various research organizations and National Institutes under Ministry of AYUSH, has conducted about 105 interdisciplinary clinical studies, including 20 of Homoeopathy, at 136 centres in the country.

The clinical research studies are conducted on AYUSH interventions as prophylactic interventions in high-risk population targeting approximately 5 lakh population and as an add-on to standard care to COVID-19 management, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...

Bidens view Valentine''s Day decorations on White House lawn

First lady Jill Biden has a valentine for the American people giant pink, white and red hearts bearing calls for unity, hope and love installed early Friday on the North Lawn of the White House.I just wanted some joy, the first lady told re...

Code for cellular communication now broken by researchers

A research team led by researchers at the University of Gothenburg has used a unique combination of methods to map the mechanism behind cellular communication. Knowledge of how cells communicate is an important key to understanding many bio...

Olympic powerbroker to go on trial in Geneva in forgery case

Olympic powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah will go on trial in Switzerland this month in a forgery case he has said is linked to political rivalry within Kuwaits royal family.The case has essentially removed one of the most influent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021