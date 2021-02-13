Left Menu

Iran faces COVID surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch

"Three hospitals in Ahvaz are at full capacity." State television said 100,000 of the 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine that Iran had ordered arrived on Friday and Russia may increase the order to 5 million shots and allow Iran to produce the vaccine locally.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:25 IST
Iran faces COVID surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch

Iran declared 10 southwestern communities as high-risk COVID-19 "red" zones as a consignment of 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived on Friday, Iranian media reported. Iran launched a vaccination drive on Tuesday, two weeks after declaring there were no "red" cities left in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. The inoculation focuses on hospital intensive care personnel as authorities await enough vaccines for the general population.

But Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province and nine other cities and towns were declared "red" zones after a rise in cases and health authorities ordered non-essential businesses to close, the semi-official news agency ISNA said. "Following a decrease in the observance of health precautions and the belief that the situation has returned to normal, the number of referrals to hospitals has increased," Farhad Abolnejadian, head of the medical university in Ahvaz, was quoted by ISNA as saying. "Three hospitals in Ahvaz are at full capacity."

State television said 100,000 of the 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine that Iran had ordered arrived on Friday and Russia may increase the order to 5 million shots and allow Iran to produce the vaccine locally. Iran plans to vaccinate 1.3 million people by March 20.

Iran also expects to receive more than 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot, despite a ban by its top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on importing U.S.- and British-made vaccines, which he said were unreliable and may be used to spread the infection. Officials have refrained from referring to Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca’s British ties.

Iran has recorded 1.5 million cases and 58,809 deaths, with the death toll of 58 on Friday at its lowest for more than eight months, according to health ministry data. Tehran launched human trials of the first of its three domestic vaccine candidates in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administrations...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021