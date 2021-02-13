Left Menu

China holiday train travel down nearly 70 per cent amid restrictions

Railway journeys in China during the usually frenetic Lunar New Year holiday travel rush are down by almost 70 per cent amid calls for people to stay where they are to avoid a new outbreak of COVID-19.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:47 IST
China holiday train travel down nearly 70 per cent amid restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Railway journeys in China during the usually frenetic Lunar New Year holiday travel rush are down by almost 70 percent amid calls for people to stay where they are to avoid a new outbreak of COVID-19. The China State Railway Group on Saturday reported 52.33 million passenger trips from Jan 28 to Feb 11 — a decline of 68.8 percent from the same period last year. The travel rush is generally considered the world's largest annual human migration, when urban residents, migrant workers, and students return to their hometowns for family gatherings. Air and bus travel are also down considerably, but one figure is up: China's box office receipts smashed the previous one-day record on Friday, the first day of the new lunar Year of the Ox, bringing in more than 1.736 billion yuan ($269 million), ticket agency Maoyan said.

The full economic impact of the restrictions on holiday spending is not yet clear. Buddhist and Daoist temples that usually are packed with worshippers were ordered closed, along with the seasonal outdoor fairs. Streets in major cities were largely empty but home deliveries of meals and household items remain strong, partly because people were staying home and not visiting friends and family to deliver gifts in person. The official China Daily newspaper said deliveries surged by 223 percent year-on-year on the eve of the Lunar New Year and the following day, with more than 130 million packages distributed. While most of the economy has reopened, strict mask-wearing, electronic monitoring, and periodic lockdowns have helped virtually eliminate domestic coronavirus cases. China's National Health Commission on Saturday reported no new local cases for the sixth straight day and eight new cases brought from overseas, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 89,756 with 4,636 deaths.

Chinese hospitals are currently treating 763 patients, 12 of whom were listed in serious condition, while another 470 people were being monitored in isolation for having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.However, ...

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

Doctors of VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR, Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies afterpeople were inoculated, officials said.The study wil...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UKs Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against dehumanizing tabloid paperMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its dehuman...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across AtlanticWhen 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didnt realise just how boring it would be spending nearly t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021