COVID-19: Maha's 2nd round of vaccination to start from Feb 15

COVID-19: Maha's 2nd round of vaccination to start from Feb 15PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:13 IST
The Maharashtra government willstart giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to thehealthcare workers in the state from February 15, an officialsaid on Saturday.
Those healthcare workers, who have received theirfirst dose of the vaccine and completed the four-week period,will be eligible for the second dose as per the standardguidelines laid down by central health ministry, the officialfrom the state health department.
Till Friday, a total of of 6,48,573 healthcare andfrontline workers have received their first dose of thevaccine in the state.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began onJanuary 16.
