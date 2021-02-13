COVID-19: Maha's 2nd round of vaccination to start from Feb 15

The Maharashtra government willstart giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to thehealthcare workers in the state from February 15, an officialsaid on Saturday.

Those healthcare workers, who have received theirfirst dose of the vaccine and completed the four-week period,will be eligible for the second dose as per the standardguidelines laid down by central health ministry, the officialfrom the state health department.

Till Friday, a total of of 6,48,573 healthcare andfrontline workers have received their first dose of thevaccine in the state.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began onJanuary 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)