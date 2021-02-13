Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

4:44 p.m.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers in Tamil Nadu commenced on Saturday, 28 days after they took the first shot, with a senior official saying that it would soon be available to members of the public.

4:22 p.m.

The Barmy Army may not be in full force at Chepauk owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions but they are keen to make their presence felt during the second India-England Test.

3:50 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government, undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been pursuing reforms for achieving sustained long-term growth in a bid to make India one of the top economies of the world in the coming decades.

3:34 p.m.

2:55 p.m.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, a health official said.

2:30 p.m.

The Goa government on Saturday started administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare workers in the state, an official said.

2:13 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,101 on Saturday as 59 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health official said.

2:10 p.m.

The distribution of daily deaths among states and union territories in a span of 24 hours reflects a significant decline, with 17 of them not reporting any new COVID-19 fatality, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government will start giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to thehealthcare workers in the state from February 15, an official said on Saturday.

12:39 p.m.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 picked up pace on Saturday as many beneficiaries who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago turned up to get their second dose.

12:38 p.m.

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have identified parts of human proteins which the novel coronavirus could be using to hijack host cell processes, an advance that may lead to the development of new drugs for treating COVID-19.

12:31 p.m.

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, has tested coronavirus positive, a jail official said on Saturday.

12:27 p.m.

Puducherry recorded 24 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 39,440, the health department said on Saturday.

12:03 p.m.

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth drug to be cleared by the regulatory authority to tackle the deadly virus, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in the country.

11:28 a.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021-122 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar.

11:15 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case on Saturday, a senior healthofficial said.

10:56 a.m.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

10:35 a.m.

Doctors of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19 vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies after people were inoculated, officials said.

9:05 a.m.

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,116 as three more persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.

8:56 a.m.

With the addition of 290 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 2,57,112 an official said on Saturday.

