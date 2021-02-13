Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI): The administering of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcarepersonnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.

The total number of healthcare workers planned to bevaccinated for the day was 3,752 of which 3,196 got theshots, an official press release said.

No serious/severe or even minor case of AEFI (adverseevents following immunisation) was reported during the day,the release said.

The vaccination programme began in the state on January16 and it has so far been conducted for healthcare workers inboth government and private sector, and also frontlinepersonnel (police, revenue, municipal and panchayati rajstaff), it said.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries (healthcareworkers and frontline personnel) vaccinated for the firstdose was 2,78,936, it said.

The second dose for the healthcare workers would continuefrom February 15 in all districts, the release said.

Meanwhile, a resident doctor in a state-run hospital inthe city, who received the first dose of vaccine on January19, has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

He is yet to receive the second dose.

The 35-year-old doctor, who works in the COVID-19 ward ofthe hospital, took the test after experiencing symptoms likeloss of smell, they said.

It would be significant if the test result turns out tobe positive after 14 days of taking the second dose of thevaccine, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)