UK PM Johnson hails vaccine milestone, but says still a long way to go

UK PM Johnson hails vaccine milestone, but says still a long way to goReuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:22 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the success of Britain's vaccine programme after data showed 15 million first doses had been delivered, but he added there was still a long way to go.
"Today we have reached a significant milestone," he said.
"No one is resting on their laurels... We've still got a long way to go and there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road, but after all we've achieved I know we can go forward with great confidence."
