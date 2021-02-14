Left Menu

Karnataka reports 414 infections, 2 two fatalities

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:20 IST
Karnataka reports 414 infections, 2 two fatalities

Karnataka on Sunday reported 414COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number ofinfections and toll to just over 9.45 lakh and 12,265respectively, the health department said.

As many as 486 people were discharged after being curedof the virus, as the cumulative recoveries rose to 9,27,150,leaving 5,836 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 241 of the freshcases, Dakshina Kannada came next with 24 and Mysuru 21,while the remaining was scattered over the state.

Cumulatively 9,45,270 COVID-19 positive cases have beenconfirmed in the state, which includes 12,265 deaths and9,27,150 discharges, the bulletin said. Of the active cases, 132 are in Intensive Care Units.

One death was reported in Benglauru Urban and the otherin Kalaburagi.

Four of the 31 districts -- Bagalkote, Ramanagara, Haveriand Shivamogga -- reported nil infections and fatalities.

A total of 1.70 crore samples have been tested so far,with 60,876 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

It said only 44 out of the total of 1,864 Covid warriorswere vaccinated today.

