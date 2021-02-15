Left Menu

Bayer aims to deliver first doses of CureVac's COVID-19 shot in Q4

German drugmaker Bayer said on Monday it aims to deliver the first doses of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine from its factory in Wuppertal in Germany in the fourth quarter. German biotech company CureVac, which began late-stage testing of the vaccine in December and expects to announce interim results this quarter, signed up Bayer to help produce its shot earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:18 IST
Bayer aims to deliver first doses of CureVac's COVID-19 shot in Q4

German drugmaker Bayer said on Monday it aims to deliver the first doses of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine from its factory in Wuppertal in Germany in the fourth quarter. "We are very confident that we will even be able to deliver the first vaccines before the end of the year, if all goes well," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said during a visit to the plant by the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet.

Head of pharma Stefan Oelrich said the company expects to start production in the fourth quarter. German biotech company CureVac, which began late-stage testing of the vaccine in December and expects to announce interim results this quarter, signed up Bayer to help produce its shot earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says: lockdown exit will be sensible to avoid 'reverse ferret'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the path out of lockdown would be sensible to avoid being forced into a reversal of the relaxation of measures. Johnson, speaking to people waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, said t...

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhis borders for over two m...

Euro zone bond yields jump as reflation trade bites

Most euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Monday, climbing to multi-month highs as reflation expectations gripped markets in the face of brighter world growth prospects and optimism over the coronavirus vaccine rollout. A selloff in safe-h...

Germany charges five Tajiks with setting up Islamic State cell for attacks

Five Tajik nationals arrested in Germany have been charged with membership in Islamic State and preparing acts of terrorist violence by raising funds and recruiting people for attacks, the federal prosecutors office said on Monday. One of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021