PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:17 IST
Dr Batra's Launches Derma Heal
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's first combined homeopathy and light therapy treatment for skin ailments In an effort to provide preventive and effective healthcare solutions to every patient, Dr Batra's has revolutionized the future of homeopathy through scientific, precise, safe and uniquely planned treatment solutions. Through its latest offering, Dr Batra's brings Derma Heal, a first-of-its-kind, easy and pain-free skin care solution to its patients.

Derma Heal - a revolutionary skin care treatment, combines the goodness of UVB light rays and homeopathy to treat skin diseases safely and naturally. Each Derma Heal session takes only 30 mins and is administered by trained therapists under the guidance of qualified homeopathic dermatologists. With a proven efficacy of more than 400 clinical research studies, this treatment method enhances skin treatment outcomes to give you bettered results in just 5 weeks.

https://www.drbatras.com/images/Derma-Heal-Press-release-Infographics.jpghttps://www.drbatras.com/images/DrAkshayBatra.jpgDerma Heal uses Narrowband UVB phototherapy. 'Narrowband' refers to a specific wavelength of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, ranging from 311 to 312 nm. This range of UV radiation has proved to be the most beneficial component for treating skin problems like Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Eczema, Dandruff, Pruritus and Lichen Planus amongst others.

Commenting on the launch of Derma Heal, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Batra's Group of Companies and Fellow of Homeopathic Dermatology [Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)] said, ''With a patient first philosophy, we at Dr Batra's work to provide our patients with the latest medical innovations to bring about bettered treatment outcomes. Through Derma Heal, we aim to increase treatment results to up to 96% as compared to 60% in other conventional treatment methods.''He further added, ''Skin ailments are not just physically scarring but because they are so easily visible, they have affect the patient's self-esteem and confidence. A lot of skin patients undertake treatments that can sometimes have adverse effects. Derma Heal is a therapy that is not just painless but it is quick to show results and is also side-effect free.''Through the goodness of UVB light and homeopathy, Derma Heal has proven results in:• Vitiligo: The Narrowband UVB phototherapy stimulates the dormant skin melanocytes and also modulates the cutaneous (skin related) immunity enabling regimentation and regaining the skins natural colour• Psoriasis: This phototherapy method, ultraviolet (UV) light to reduce the thickness, redness and scaling of skin as well as slow down the creation of new skin cells• Eczema: Derma Heal therapy inhibits the inflammatory response in the skin and influences cell division thereby decreasing itching and thickness of skin• Dandruff: In cases of severe dandruff that are resistant to other treatment, UBV light treatment, lowers the excessive itching and flaking caused by severe dandruff in a safe and effective mannerClick to view DermaHeal results:https://www.drbatras.com/images/press-release/feb-2021/index.htmlGet First-time-in-India, Derma Heal Treatment Free on registration for Dr Batra's Homeopathy treatment. To book appointment, visit: http://www.drbatras.com or call on 9167791677.

About Dr Batra's Homeopathy ClinicsWith over 225 clinics in India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialist, hair specialist and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health and Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

