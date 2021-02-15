Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Guj cities extended till Feb 28

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:42 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Guj cities extended till Feb 28
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The night curfew, currently inforce in four major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, tostem the COVID-19 spread, was on Monday extended till February28, officials said.

However, in a concession to people, the curfew fromnow on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be inforce between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11pm to6am, they added.

This is the fourth extension of the night curfew whichwas first enforced in the end of November last year after aspurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

As against average 1,500 cases per day in November andDecember, the current daily addition to the infection caseloadis around 250 in the state, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday. Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the ...

Sri Lanka to vaccinate MPs from Tuesday

All the 225 parliamentarians in Sri Lanka will be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 from Tuesday, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.Sergeant at Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando told reporters that parliamentarians have been informed...

Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a review to be produced by March 15 of Russias COVID-19 vaccines, assessing their ability to protect people from new variants of the coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as s...

GST officers arrest 4 in 3 different cases of ITC fraud of Rs 178 cr

GST officers have arrested four persons in three different fake invoicing cases involving total input tax credit ITC fraud of Rs 178 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.The officers of Central Goods and Services Tax CGST Commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021