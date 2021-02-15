COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Guj cities extended till Feb 28

The night curfew, currently inforce in four major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, tostem the COVID-19 spread, was on Monday extended till February28, officials said.

However, in a concession to people, the curfew fromnow on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be inforce between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11pm to6am, they added.

This is the fourth extension of the night curfew whichwas first enforced in the end of November last year after aspurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

As against average 1,500 cases per day in November andDecember, the current daily addition to the infection caseloadis around 250 in the state, the officials said.

