France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, little changed on a week earlier, and 412 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The pandemic has now killed 82,226 people in France.

France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend.

