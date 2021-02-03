Left Menu

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:39 IST
France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.

"The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A political disagreement is never a crime. We call for his immediate release," Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

A Russian court on Tuesday jailed Navalny in a ruling which the opposition politician blamed on what he called President Vladimir Putin's hatred and fear of him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ITC finds Chinese exports of subsidized engines harm U.S. industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had found that large vertical shaft engines from China were being sold in the United States at less than fair value, a move that clears the way for antidumping and countervailing du...

Canada condemns verdict against Kremlin critic Navalny, calls for release of protesters

Canada on Tuesday condemned a Russian courts decision to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow to release all those unjustly detained for exercising their rights.The comments were published on the Canadian foreign ministry...

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

Mayorkas wins U.S. Senate approval to head Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, making him the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position and further solidifying President Joe Bidens Cabinet. The Senate approved Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021