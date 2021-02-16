Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for second consecutive day

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:29 IST
The union territory ofAndaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19case in the last two days, a health department official saidon Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 5,009, while 4,938 patients have recovered from thedisease so far, he said.

Sixty-two people have died so far due to thecontagion, the official said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 casesand all the patients are in South Andaman district.

The other two districts North and Middle Andaman andNicobar are now COVID-19 free as both have no activecoronavirus case at present.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,48,562 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.02 per cent, he added.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed in theislands with wearing of masks made mandatory by theadministration as a large number of tourists are flocking tothe archipelago.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight orreaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorilyrequired to show a negative coronavirus report.

A total of 4,047 health care and frontline workershave received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory tillMonday, the official said.

At least 182 health care workers have received thesecond dose of the vaccine, the official added.

