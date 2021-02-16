No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for second consecutive day

The union territory ofAndaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19case in the last two days, a health department official saidon Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 5,009, while 4,938 patients have recovered from thedisease so far, he said.

Sixty-two people have died so far due to thecontagion, the official said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 casesand all the patients are in South Andaman district.

The other two districts North and Middle Andaman andNicobar are now COVID-19 free as both have no activecoronavirus case at present.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,48,562 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.02 per cent, he added.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed in theislands with wearing of masks made mandatory by theadministration as a large number of tourists are flocking tothe archipelago.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight orreaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorilyrequired to show a negative coronavirus report.

A total of 4,047 health care and frontline workershave received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory tillMonday, the official said.

At least 182 health care workers have received thesecond dose of the vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)