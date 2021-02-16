COVID-19: No fresh deaths reported in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported no fresh COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 105 new cases of the coronavirus pushed the tally in the state to 6,02,344 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.

The death toll in the state stands at 8,704, the bulletin issued here said.

''In the past 24 hours, 105 fresh cases were reported in the state while 217 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state are now 2,853 while 5,90,787 people have been treated and discharged,'' it said.

On Monday, over 1.20 lakh samples were tested and so far the state has done 2.97 crore tests, the bulletin said.

Uttar Pradesh will start vaccinating people above 50 years against COVID-19 from next month and the dates for the same will be announced soon, Additiotnal Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad said at a press conference.

