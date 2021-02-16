African countries interested in S.Africa's AstraZeneca doses, minister says

African countries interested in S.Africa's AstraZeneca doses, minister saysReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:55 IST
Some African nations have expressed an interest in acquiring South Africa's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, health minister Zweli Mkhize told lawmakers on Tuesday, as the country gears up for its first inoculations this week.
"I can also say that we have actually secured enough doses to vaccinate all the people who will need to be vaccinated in South Africa," Mkhize added.
