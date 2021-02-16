COVID-19: Nashik sees 160 cases, 1,415 people vaccinated

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,18,513 on Tuesday after 160 people weredetected with the infection, while the day also saw one deathand 196 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 2,074, while therecovery count is 1,15,242, he said.

With 1,583 samples being examined on Tuesday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,20,877.

Meanwhile, 1,147 health care workers got the firstdose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 268 received the second one,also called the booster shot, on Tuesday in Nashik, officialsinformed.

