Residential complex turns COVID-19 hotspot after a party

An apartment complex here hasbecome a COVID-19 hotspot with 103 people testing positivefor the coronavirus as a fallout of a party held there earlythis month, Health officials said.

A majority of infected people were young and asymptomaticand all have been home quarantined, they said, adding theentire multi-storied building has been disinfected.

According to officials, as many as 45 people had attendeda party in the apartment on February 6.

A man and his wife, who attended the party, were thefirst to be found positive for the virus when they took thetest to get certificates for travel outside the state.

On being alerted by them, other participants of the partytoo got themselves tested. As of Tuesday, 103 were found to beinfected.

Incidentally, the City on Tuesday saw a sudden spike incases. Out of 438 fresh coronavirus cases in the state, asmany as 306 were from the city alone. Consequently, the activecases also rose to 4,067, according to the health departmentbulletin.

