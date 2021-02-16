Left Menu

Germany dashes hopes of businesses for quick reopening of economy

The minister said he recognised that lots of businesses were desperate for a prospect of an end to the current lockdown, but added that Germany was proceeding with caution for fear of new coronavirus variants in neighbouring countries. Altmaier told reporters after the meeting he would work closely together with businesses associations in the coming days on a proposal to set out which sectors should be allowed to re-open and under what conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST
Germany dashes hopes of businesses for quick reopening of economy

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Tuesday dashed hopes of business lobby groups for a quick reopening of the economy, saying the country should not rush to ease coronavirus restrictions as this could risk another wave of infections.

"Business can't flourish if we get a third wave of infections," Altmaier told German television before a virtual meeting with representatives of 40 industry associations. The minister said he recognised that lots of businesses were desperate for a prospect of an end to the current lockdown, but added that Germany was proceeding with caution for fear of new coronavirus variants in neighbouring countries.

Altmaier told reporters after the meeting he would work closely together with businesses associations in the coming days on a proposal to set out which sectors should be allowed to re-open and under what conditions. The proposals would be presented ahead of the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state premiers when a decision is also expected on how to proceed with the current lockdown which had been extended until March 7.

Altmaier also said large companies from now on should be allowed to apply for coronavirus emergency grants, adding the government had decided to lift a cap which has excluded firms with annual sales of more than 750,000 euros. Separately, government sources said a coronavirus hardship fund for artists and other freelancers mainly in the entertainment industry is to total some 2 billion euros.

One government official said the federal government would shoulder at least 1 billion euros. Talks were still under way with state governments, which would co-finance the fund. Merkel and state premiers agreed last week that hairdressers should be allowed to open from March 1 while other services and retailers must wait at least until March 7. Factories, offices and supermarkets have remained open during the lockdown.

Merkel and state premiers also agreed to tighten the threshold for a gradual re-opening of the economy, targeting an infection rate of under 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously. The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling in recent weeks, down to 3,856 on Tuesday, or a national incidence of 59 cases per 100,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into violations of COVID-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation FIGC said ...

Trump, Giuliani accused in lawsuit of conspiring to incite Capitol riot

A Democratic congressman accused former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in a lawsuit on Tuesday. The civil lawsuit accuses the...

Minor girl raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the city area here on Tuesday, police said.Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said the man allegedly raped the girl after taking her to a secluded place while she was play...

Soccer-Sevilla v Dortmund a contest between two masters of recruitment

Few clubs can rival Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund when it comes to hiring talented youngsters on the cheap and turning them into transfer gold and the two leaders in talent spotting come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.Dor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021