French coronavirus death toll down sharply week-on-week

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:51 IST
France reported 586 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, a sharp fall from 724 last Tuesday while the seven-day moving average of deaths fell to 381, the first time the average was below 400 since late January.

The 586 deaths included 351 deaths in hospitals, from 412 on Monday, and 351 deaths in retirement homes over the past four days.

