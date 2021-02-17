Left Menu

Odisha reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:07 IST
Odisha reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally roseto 3,36,322 on Tuesday as 60 more people tested positive forthe infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 1,912, a health official said.

Sixty-three more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 99.22 per cent.

Thirty-six new cases were reported in quarantinecentres, while 24 infections were detected during contacttracing, he said.

Puri district registered the highest number of newcases at 13, followed by Sundergarh and Sambalpur districts atnine each.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due tocomorbidities so far.

The state now has 657 active cases.

Odisha has so far tested over 80.61 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 17,329 on Monday.

As many as 4,92,695 health workers and frontlinepersonnel have been vaccinated so far, Health Departmentsources said.

A total of 10,590 health workers have received thesecond dose of the vaccine in the drive that began on Monday.

PTI AAMACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021