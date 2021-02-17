Odisha reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally roseto 3,36,322 on Tuesday as 60 more people tested positive forthe infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 1,912, a health official said.

Sixty-three more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 99.22 per cent.

Thirty-six new cases were reported in quarantinecentres, while 24 infections were detected during contacttracing, he said.

Puri district registered the highest number of newcases at 13, followed by Sundergarh and Sambalpur districts atnine each.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due tocomorbidities so far.

The state now has 657 active cases.

Odisha has so far tested over 80.61 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 17,329 on Monday.

As many as 4,92,695 health workers and frontlinepersonnel have been vaccinated so far, Health Departmentsources said.

A total of 10,590 health workers have received thesecond dose of the vaccine in the drive that began on Monday.

