Left Menu

EU regulator to give verdict on J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March

Europe currently has approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech , Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford . Reuters reported last week that the EMA was planning to fast track variant-modified COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:58 IST
EU regulator to give verdict on J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Europe's drugs regulator said on Tuesday it could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine under a speedy review.

The U.S. drugmaker said it had submitted a conditional marketing application for the vaccine, called COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The shot is also being evaluated by U.S. authorities. The EU watchdog said a fast-tracked review of the coronavirus vaccine by its human medicines committee was possible because it had been already assessing some data in real time, and will now look at the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality. (https://bit.ly/3b9M5SK)

Johnson & Johnson said it was ready to begin distributing the vaccine within the European Union in the second quarter of 2021. The single-dose vaccine, developed by J&J's Janssen unit, was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants, a study showed last month.

Though rivals' shot have reported a higher protection rate against the novel coronavirus, J&J's vaccine could help boost supply and simplify immunization campaigns because it does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen. Europe currently has approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech , Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford .

Reuters reported last week that the EMA was planning to fast track variant-modified COVID-19 vaccines. Endorsements by the EMA have to be formally approved by the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Environment Minister Salles diagnosed with COVID-19

Brazils Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, becoming at least the 15th member of President Jair Bolsonaros cabinet to be diagnosed with the disease since the pandemi...

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters took over some of Barcelonas streets on Tuesday evening to demand the release of a rapper arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his s...

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Former President Donald Trumps long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump i...

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

Canadas main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than one million Uighurs in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021