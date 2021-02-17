China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 16 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89,795. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

