China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections.Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 06:07 IST
China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 16 cases a day earlier.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89,795. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
