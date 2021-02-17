Mexico surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases; more than 175,000 deaths

Mexico's total number of coronavirus cases crossed 2 million with another 8,683 cases recorded on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 2,004,575. Mexico also reported 1,329 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 175,986 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

