Left Menu

Britian to urge cease-fires to allow COVID-19 deliveries

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:01 IST
Britian to urge cease-fires to allow COVID-19 deliveries

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he will urge the UN Security Council on Wednesday to adopt a resolution calling for cease-fires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain holds the council presidency this month and Raab is chairing a virtual high-level meeting of the UN's most powerful body on the problem of ensuring access to vaccines in conflict areas. Diplomats said 11 foreign ministers are expected to speak, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Britain says more than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

“Global vaccination coverage is essential to beating coronavirus,” Raab said ahead of the meeting.

“That is why the UK is calling for a vaccination cease-fire to allow COVID-19 vaccines to reach people living in conflict zones and for a greater global team effort to deliver equitable access.” “We have a moral duty to act, and a strategic necessity to come together to defeat this virus,” he said.

Britain's UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward, stressed that it is in all countries' interests to ensure that people in hostile areas and vulnerable situations are vaccinated because “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” “We want the Security Council to agree to support local cease-fires in those countries where vaccinations are ready to be rolled out on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “Humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out the job we are asking them to do.” Woodward said cease-fires have been used to carry out vaccinations, pointing to a two-day pause in fighting in Afghanistan in 2001 that enabled 35,000 health workers and volunteers to vaccinate 5.7 million children under the age of 5 against polio.

Britain has drafted a Security Council resolution that Woodward said the UK hopes will be adopted in the coming weeks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will brief Wednesday's council meeting, has repeatedly called for vaccines to be made “people's vaccines,” available to people everywhere as “a global public good.” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Guterres' “one big ask” of ministers at the meeting will be to “do away with vaccine nationalism.” “It is clear that, in the path that we're following now, we will not be able to vaccinate everyone at a speed that needs to be done,” Dujarric said.

“It is fully understandable that each government looks out for its own people,” but at the same time the wealthiest nations can also “show real solidarity through financing to the developing world” for vaccines.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that Mexico will stress the importance of equal access for all countries to COVID-19 vaccines at the council meeting. He was sharply critical that countries that produce the vaccine have high vaccination rates while Latin American countries have problems obtaining any vaccines.

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. But many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.

The World Health Organisation's COVAX programme, an ambitious project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people, has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries.

Numerous developing countries have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy vaccines, unwilling to wait for COVAX.

Woodward said Britain supports reserving 5 per cent of COVAX doses as a “last resort” buffer to ensure that high-risk populations have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021