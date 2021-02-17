Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID, royal source says

Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID, royal source saysReuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:55 IST
Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID-19 and his admission to hospital on Tuesday evening was precautionary and not an emergency admission, a royal source said.
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, walking in unaided, after feeling unwell for a short period. The Queen remains at Windsor Castle in England, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth's
- England
- Philip
- Prince Philip
- Britain
ALSO READ
Left-arm wrist spinners are unique, India should play Kuldeep against England: Pathan
Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul
The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England
England will find it tough to get Shubman Gill out, says Dominic Cork
Cricket-Archer defends England's rotation policy in hectic year