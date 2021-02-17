Left Menu

Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital after feeling unwell

The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked unaided into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell for a short period, a royal source said. The queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle near London, where the pair have been staying during Britain's coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:34 IST
Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital after feeling unwell
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19. The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked unaided into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell for a short period, a royal source said.

The queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle near London, where the pair have been staying during Britain's coronavirus pandemic. Both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January. "The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." A royal source said Philip did not have a COVID-19-related illness and that it was not an emergency.

Within an hour of his arrival, camera crews and photographers from Britain, Australia, France and Germany had gathered outside the hospital where policemen stood guard. "Really sorry to hear that His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. "Sending him my best wishes for a speedy recovery."

A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. The couple's marriage, the earlier-than-expected inheritance of the British throne, and family life with four children has been charted in recent years by the Netflix drama The Crown.

Philip is now rarely seen in public. He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017 after completing more than 22,000 solo events and thousands more alongside the Queen. During the pandemic the royal family has visited hospitals and frontline workers, either online or in person, to thank them for their efforts. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, visited staff in a Birmingham hospital earlier on Wednesday.

The royal family has also been in the news in recent days after Philip's grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan announced they were expecting their second child, and that they had agreed to a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Among the topics they will discuss are why the couple quit the royal family to spend more time in America last year.

The Greek-born Philip has had several stays in hospital over the last decade, including treatment for an infection in 2017 and hip replacement surgery. He was previously admitted to hospital at the end of 2019. The Duke is due to turn 100 in June. The tabloid newspapers have reported that he does not want any public fuss. (Additional reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Giles Elgood and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India. The main a...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two countries cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting ...

U.S. conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died -Fox News

Provocative and polarizing U.S. talk radio luminary Rush Limbaugh, a leading voice on the American political right since the 1980s who boosted and was honored by former President Donald Trump, has died at age 70 after suffering from lung ca...

The White House says weekly vaccinations up

The US is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per week for the coronavirus, up from under 1 million a month ago.New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Bidens first m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021