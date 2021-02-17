Bengal reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,73,012 on Wednesday as 133 more people testedpositive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushedthe state's coronavirus death toll to 10,237, a healthbulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at44, while the fresh fatalities were reported in the metropolisand neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

As many as 249 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.36 per cent.

The state now has 3,736 active cases, while 5,59,039people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested over 83.49 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 14,031 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, Beleghata ID Hospital Principal Professor(Dr) Anima Haldar was hospitalised on Wednesday, two daysafter receiving the second dose of Covishield, a senior healthofficial said.

''She was administered the second dose of the vaccinetwo days ago. Today, she exhibited some symptoms of gastritisand also vomited, following which she was admitted to theBeleghata Hospital. She is doing well and a detailedinvestigation is underway to understand the causalrelationship if any,'' the official said.

At least 21,459 people received Covishield during theday at 420 sites across the state.

Another 5,814 people were administered the second doseof the Covishield while 2,821 people received Covaxin, hesaid.

West Bengal reported three Adverse Event FollowingImmunisation (AEFI) cases. One person has been admitted toMidnapore Medical College and Hospital, the official added.

