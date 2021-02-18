Russia reports 13,447 new COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 13,447 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,950 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,125,598 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 480 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 81,926.

