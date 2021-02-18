Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 1st COVAX donation - health minister

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 1st COVAX donation - health ministerReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:15 IST
Pakistan is to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on March 2 as the first batch of a donation from the international COVAX programme, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Thursday.
The consignment will be used in a public vaccination programme for people aged over 60, he told a news conference.
The country this month started the vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by long-time ally China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Pakistan
- Health
- Sinopharm
- China
- AstraZeneca
- Faisal Sultan
ALSO READ
Cricket-Health concerns, not finances, behind decision to pull S.Africa tour - Cricket Australia
Yavatmal sanitiser incident 'unforgivable mistake', says Maharashtra health minister
Germany contributes €10m to World Bank's health preparedness program
US Intel agency warns of threats from China collecting Americans' health data
Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine remained active against S.Africa variant, effect reduced - lab study