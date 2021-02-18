Left Menu

Pfizer plans to test COVID-19 vaccine booster engineered for South African variant

And those studies are much, much smaller than the giant efficacy studies," Dormitzer said. "In immunogenicity studies you can look at the immune response of every person in the study.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:11 IST
Pfizer plans to test COVID-19 vaccine booster engineered for South African variant
Representative image

A top Pfizer Inc scientist said on Thursday the company is in intensive discussions with regulators to test a booster shot version of its coronavirus vaccine specifically targeted for a highly contagious variant that is spreading widely in South Africa and elsewhere.

Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists, said in an interview that he believes the current vaccine - developed with Germany's BioNTech SE - is highly likely to still protect against the concerning variant first discovered in South Africa. "We're not doing that primarily because we think that that means that we're going to need to change that vaccine," he said. "It's primarily to learn how to change strain, both in terms of what we do at the manufacturing level, and especially what the clinical results are.

"So if a variant comes along for which there is clinical evidence of escape, we're ready to respond very quickly," Dormitzer added. Dormitzer, chief scientific officer of viral vaccines at Pfizer Vaccines Research and Development, said the company has already made a DNA template for a prototype vaccine and plans to manufacture a batch of that prototype.

The company is proposing to do a Phase I clinical trial of a booster shot of that prototype vaccine that it would test against a booster for the current vaccine. "This will be a immunogenicity study where you look at the immune response. And those studies are much, much smaller than the giant efficacy studies," Dormitzer said.

"In immunogenicity studies you can look at the immune response of every person in the study. So that enables you to have much smaller, easier studies to run. It's not as definitive as efficacy data, for sure. But it can be gathered much more quickly," he explained. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet released a roadmap for how companies should design trials of booster shots.

A laboratory study released on Wednesday suggested that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, but it is not clear how much that reduces the shot's effectiveness against the variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021