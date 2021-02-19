Rajasthan reports 104 new COVID cases, 1 death

Rajasthan reported 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,19,270, while one fatality pushed the death toll in the state to 2,783.

One COVID-19 patient died in Rajsamand, while the maximum number of fresh cases was reported from Jaipur, where 24 persons were tested positive. Other cases were reported from Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur.

A total of 3,15,212 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state is 1,275.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)