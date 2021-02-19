Left Menu

Motorcyling-Gresini in medically-induced coma again as condition worsens

Gresini, a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s, was taken to hospital in Bologna after contracting COVID-19 in December and was brought out of a medically-induced coma last month when his condition improved. However, complications forced medical staff to attach a mechanical respirator and put him in a coma again and he remains in the intensive care unit.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:47 IST
MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini's condition has worsened and the 60-year-old Italian is in a medically-induced coma in hospital for the second time, Gresini Racing said on Thursday. Gresini, a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s, was taken to hospital in Bologna after contracting COVID-19 in December and was brought out of a medically-induced coma last month when his condition improved.

However, complications forced medical staff to attach a mechanical respirator and put him in a coma again and he remains in the intensive care unit. "Fausto Gresini is still hospitalised in the intensive care unit... due to a persisting severe respiratory insufficiency following a COVID-19 infection," the team said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, complications have occurred which made the current clinical picture critical. "The hospital staff are continuing the treatment with the highest-possible intensity, with the hope of a recovery of the organ functionality - which has been severely compromised."

The team unveiled its Moto2 and Moto3 teams for the 2021 season on Wednesday without their team boss. "We need to do our best for ourselves and Fausto," the team's Italian Moto2 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio said. "He won't give up and he'll be back stronger than ever."

