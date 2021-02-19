Japan to receive second vaccine shipment on Sunday, Jiji says

Japan to receive second vaccine shipment on Sunday, Jiji saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:31 IST
Japan will receive its second shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said, according to news agency Jiji Press.
Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine. It is the last of the Group of Seven grouping of industrialised nations to begin vaccinations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
