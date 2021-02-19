Malaysia reports 2,936 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Malaysia reports 2,936 new coronavirus cases, 13 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:32 IST
Malaysia reported 2,936 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total number of recorded infections to 277,811.
The health ministry also reported 13 new deaths, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 1,043.
Also Read: South Africa seizes rhino horns to be smuggled to Malaysia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia