COVID-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'

Redressal meets for citizens,popularly known as 'janta darbars', of NCP ministers inMaharashtra have been postponed for two weeks in view of asurge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the party saidon Friday.

In a statement, the NCP said people can email theirproblems to ncpjantadarbar@gmail.com during this period.

Incidentally, two of the NCP's ministers, Jayant Patiland Rajesh Tope, had, on Thursday, announced that they hadtested positive for coronavirus.

Such janta darbars were being held by the party sinceAugust last year.

As on Thursday, Maharashtra had a caseload of20,81,520, including 51,669 deaths.

